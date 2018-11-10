Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $7,925,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 667.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

CINF stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $81.92.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/cincinnati-financial-co-cinf-shares-sold-by-unigestion-holding-sa.html.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.