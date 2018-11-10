Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,444,000 after acquiring an additional 352,801 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 292,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Shares of C opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

