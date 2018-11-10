Citigroup Lowers AngloGold Ashanti (AU) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:AU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 5,097,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.67 and a beta of -1.12. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 152,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

