Cloud Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (CLD)

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Cloud has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Cloud has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00148682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00251336 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $658.28 or 0.10235835 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cloud

Cloud’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cloud is cloudwith.me. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cloud

Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

