Cohu, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Cohu has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cohu to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

COHU opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.62%. Cohu’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $436,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

