Comerica Bank Has $9.06 Million Position in Ford Motor (F)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 162,085 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,702.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 366,985 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 96.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $678,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 63.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 444.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,473,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,131 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $6.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comerica Bank Has $9.06 Million Position in Ford Motor (F)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/comerica-bank-has-9-06-million-position-in-ford-motor-f.html.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.