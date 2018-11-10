Comerica Securities Inc. Has $602,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Comerica Securities Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 357,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 270.5% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Waste Management by 97.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 103,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 73.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $90.46 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/comerica-securities-inc-has-602000-position-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.