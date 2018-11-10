Comerica Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Fairfield University purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,086,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,246,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,088,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,908.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 490,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,905,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

