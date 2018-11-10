Commerce Bank Has $1.46 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 344,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 48.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

