Commerce Bank Invests $1.31 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Welltower by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Welltower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Welltower by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.17. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. Welltower’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 82.66%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Welltower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

