Commerce Bank Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 167,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,464 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BEN stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.
In related news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $158,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.