Commerzbank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €207.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €207.00 ($240.70) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €183.00 ($212.79) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €206.26 ($239.84).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

