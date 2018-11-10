Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €10.20 by UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €10.20 ($11.86) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. equinet set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.19 ($11.85).

ETR CBK opened at €8.71 ($10.13) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

