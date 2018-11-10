Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.86% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $175,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,940,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,833,000 after buying an additional 749,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,514,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,379,000 after buying an additional 218,752 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,142,000 after buying an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after buying an additional 86,781 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $124.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

