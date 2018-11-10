Commscope (COMM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Commscope also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.09-2.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commscope from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of COMM opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Commscope has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

