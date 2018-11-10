Comparing AFLAC (AFL) & Citizens Financial (CFIN)

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) and Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AFLAC and Citizens Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFLAC 21.51% 12.85% 2.18% Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AFLAC and Citizens Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFLAC $21.67 billion 1.58 $4.60 billion $3.40 13.25 Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AFLAC has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AFLAC and Citizens Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFLAC 0 8 3 2 2.54 Citizens Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFLAC presently has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. Given AFLAC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AFLAC is more favorable than Citizens Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of AFLAC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of AFLAC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Citizens Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AFLAC has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AFLAC pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citizens Financial does not pay a dividend. AFLAC pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AFLAC has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Summary

AFLAC beats Citizens Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides products designed to protect individuals from depletion of assets comprising accident, cancer, critical illness/care, hospital indemnity, fixed-benefit dental, and vision care plans; and loss-of-income products, such as life and short-term disability plans in the United States. The company sells its products through sales associates and brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. Aflac Incorporated was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides ancillary health insurance products. It also offers administrative services to medical professionals involved in providing on-site treatment to patients in community settings. The company offers group ancillary insurance products, including group dental, group vision, and group life insurance; and individual ancillary insurance products, such as individual dental and individual vision insurance to the senior market. Citizens Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

