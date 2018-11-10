Comparing Butler National (BUKS) and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 2.74% 4.69% 3.35% Six Flags Entertainment 20.30% -35.16% 8.26%

Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Butler National does not pay a dividend. Six Flags Entertainment pays out 146.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Six Flags Entertainment has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Butler National and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Six Flags Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $67.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Butler National.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butler National and Six Flags Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $48.26 million 0.42 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.36 billion 3.55 $273.81 million $2.13 26.84

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Butler National on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

