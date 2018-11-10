Comparing CBA Florida (CBAI) and OpGen (OPGN)

CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBA Florida and OpGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A OpGen 0 0 1 0 3.00

OpGen has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.13%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than CBA Florida.

Volatility & Risk

CBA Florida has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBA Florida and OpGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBA Florida $5.26 million 1.67 $400,000.00 N/A N/A OpGen $3.21 million 2.57 -$15.41 million ($9.78) -0.14

CBA Florida has higher revenue and earnings than OpGen.

Profitability

This table compares CBA Florida and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBA Florida N/A -40.52% -28.44% OpGen -373.39% -241.59% -118.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CBA Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of OpGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBA Florida beats OpGen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBA Florida

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided umbilical cord blood and cord tissue stem cell processing and storage to families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in vitro diagnostic test designed to detect bacterial nucleic acids; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect urinary tract infection. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

