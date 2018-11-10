Comparing Henry Schein (HSIC) and Fuse Medical (FZMD)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) and Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Medical has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Henry Schein and Fuse Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein $12.46 billion 1.05 $406.29 million $3.60 23.73 Fuse Medical $26.40 million 1.45 $690,000.00 N/A N/A

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Henry Schein and Fuse Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein 3.00% 20.40% 7.71% Fuse Medical -6.94% N/A -12.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Henry Schein and Fuse Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein 2 8 8 0 2.33 Fuse Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Henry Schein presently has a consensus target price of $83.56, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. Given Henry Schein’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Henry Schein is more favorable than Fuse Medical.

Summary

Henry Schein beats Fuse Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides animal health products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, surgical and consumable products and services, and equipment; and medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Fuse Medical Company Profile

Fuse Medical, Inc. distributes medical devices in the United States. It offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and osteo-biologics and regenerative tissue which include human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids. The company serves hospitals, medical facilities, and sub-distributors. Fuse Medical, Inc. is based in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.