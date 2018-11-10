Comparing Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Las Vegas Sands and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 7 7 0 2.50 Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 6 2 0 2.11

Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus target price of $72.69, indicating a potential upside of 39.55%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus target price of $16.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $12.88 billion 3.17 $2.81 billion $3.04 17.13 Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 2.88 $145.37 million $1.22 12.33

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors. Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 27.71% 34.18% 12.28% Sunstone Hotel Investors 16.56% 7.84% 5.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Las Vegas Sands pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Las Vegas Sands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Las Vegas Sands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.