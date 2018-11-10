Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 107,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,032. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.31. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,026,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,842,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 144,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3,197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

