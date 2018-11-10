Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Receives $29.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.06. 450,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,088. The firm has a market cap of $370.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 392.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

