Conifex Timber (CFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of C$182.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CFF opened at C$2.95 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$9.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

