ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) EVP Laura Criscione Sells 4,700 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) EVP Laura Criscione sold 4,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $100,815.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 91,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $695.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 47.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 61.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 359,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

