Consolidated Water (CWCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 40,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,429. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 17,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $241,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

