Continental Building Products (CBPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. Continental Building Products has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Continental Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “$32.10” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

