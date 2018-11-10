Continental (CON) PT Set at €210.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €210.00 ($244.19) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €262.00 ($304.65) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup set a €260.50 ($302.91) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €187.14 ($217.60).

Get Continental alerts:

ETR:CON opened at €138.05 ($160.52) on Thursday. Continental has a one year low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a one year high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.