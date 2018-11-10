Continental Resources (CLR) Given “Hold” Rating at Cfra

Cfra restated their hold rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KLR Group restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.45.

Shares of CLR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. 2,402,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,204. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $970,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 269.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,069 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2,976.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 825,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798,346 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 725.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 704,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 619,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 331.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 774,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 594,949 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

