Contrasting PCM (PCMI) and dELiA*s (DLIAQ)

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PCM and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM 0.65% 16.60% 2.94% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCM and dELiA*s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM $2.19 billion 0.11 $3.09 million $1.08 18.20 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCM has higher revenue and earnings than dELiA*s.

Volatility & Risk

PCM has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PCM and dELiA*s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM 0 0 2 0 3.00 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCM currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of PCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of PCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PCM beats dELiA*s on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

dELiA*s Company Profile

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

