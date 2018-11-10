Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million.
CRBP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 942,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,068. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $435.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.16.
CRBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
