Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million.

CRBP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 942,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,068. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $435.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/corbus-pharmaceuticals-crbp-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-05-eps.html.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.