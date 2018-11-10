Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$11,550.00.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, October 30th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 70,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$22,560.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 53,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$18,020.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 123,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$40,590.00.

CGP stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP) Insider Buys C$11,550.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/cornerstone-capital-resources-inc-cgp-insider-buys-c11550-00-in-stock.html.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.