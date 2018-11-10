Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,988 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $64.42.

