Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,141 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 540,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 523,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of FAS opened at $63.84 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $82.80.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

