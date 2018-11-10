CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,134,291.20 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,134,291.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,063,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,052,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,727 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $351,351.45.

On Monday, October 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,213 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $193,133.43.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,242 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $134,923.56.

On Friday, September 28th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,135 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $248,844.30.

On Monday, September 24th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,133 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $189,295.86.

On Friday, September 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $6,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,452 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $208,397.24.

On Thursday, September 13th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 801 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $48,172.14.

On Monday, September 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,654 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $400,437.72.

On Thursday, September 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,059 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $182,469.35.

CRVL opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

