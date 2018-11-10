Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $237.74 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.05 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

