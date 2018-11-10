Cott Corp (COT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cott’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Cott posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.37 million. Cott had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Cott in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cott has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of COT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 223.71 and a beta of 0.81. Cott has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

In related news, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $550,191.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cott by 206.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cott by 167.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,162 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cott in the second quarter worth approximately $8,473,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Cott by 2.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 522,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cott by 71.4% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

