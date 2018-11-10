CPI Card Group (PMTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

PMTS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039. The company has a market cap of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.53. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Card Group stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.90% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

