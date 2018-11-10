Crane Co. (CR) Insider Louis V. Pinkham Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,216.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crane stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 179,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,575. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crane by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,691,000 after buying an additional 1,645,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,423,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crane by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 326,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 518,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

