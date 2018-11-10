Cranswick (CWK) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,625 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cranswick has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,343.75 ($43.69).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of LON CWK traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,940 ($38.42). The company had a trading volume of 193,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,337. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,497.81 ($45.71).

In related news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,340 ($43.64), for a total value of £501,000 ($654,645.24). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total value of £826,983.42 ($1,080,600.31). Insiders sold 66,538 shares of company stock worth $217,608,117 in the last 90 days.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.