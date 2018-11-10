Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Insider Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 9,506 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 20,273 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.53, for a total transaction of $8,484,858.69.

On Friday, August 24th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 1,300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.56, for a total transaction of $581,828.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 36,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $16,729,722.00.

Shares of CACC traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,462. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $278.38 and a 1-year high of $467.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 36.75 and a quick ratio of 36.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

