Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Mosaic (MOS) a $30.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.43.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. 5,791,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,814. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires purchased 2,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 113.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 860,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 402,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 132.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 486,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 277,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

