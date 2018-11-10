Credit Suisse Group Downgrades AA (AA) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AA (LON:AA) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 110 ($1.44).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of AA to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of AA in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of AA to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 96.60 ($1.26).

LON AA traded down GBX 8.15 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 100.25 ($1.31). The stock had a trading volume of 6,401,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AA has a 52-week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th.

In other AA news, insider Steve Barber purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($68,600.55). Also, insider Mark Brooker purchased 19,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,989.84 ($26,120.27).

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

