Critical Contrast: dELiA*s (DLIAQ) vs. PCM (PCMI)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get dELiA*s alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for dELiA*s and PCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A PCM 0 0 2 0 3.00

PCM has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and PCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A PCM 0.65% 16.60% 2.94%

Volatility and Risk

dELiA*s has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCM has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of PCM shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of PCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dELiA*s and PCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PCM $2.19 billion 0.11 $3.09 million $1.08 18.20

PCM has higher revenue and earnings than dELiA*s.

Summary

PCM beats dELiA*s on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for dELiA*s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dELiA*s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.