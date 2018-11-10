News stories about RTI International Metals (NYSE:RTI) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. RTI International Metals earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE RTI remained flat at $$28.29 on Friday.

Get RTI International Metals alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Critical News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact RTI International Metals (RTI) Share Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/critical-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-rti-international-metals-rti-share-price.html.

About RTI International Metals

RTI International Metals, Inc is a producer and global supplier of titanium mill products and a manufacturer of fabricated titanium and specialty metal components for the national and international aerospace, defense, energy, medical device, and other consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: the Titanium segment and Engineered Products and Services (EP&S) segment.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RTI International Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI International Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.