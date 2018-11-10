Critical Review: HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR (HLFDY) vs. AutoZone (AZO)

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR and AutoZone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR $1.51 billion 0.53 $72.57 million $0.78 10.29 AutoZone $11.22 billion 1.81 $1.34 billion $50.34 15.77

AutoZone has higher revenue and earnings than HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR. HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoZone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of AutoZone shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of AutoZone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR and AutoZone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A AutoZone 11.92% -99.70% 15.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR and AutoZone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoZone 0 7 10 1 2.67

AutoZone has a consensus price target of $786.32, indicating a potential downside of 0.95%. Given AutoZone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoZone is more favorable than HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR.

Dividends

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. AutoZone does not pay a dividend. HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoZone has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AutoZone beats HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services. It also offers bicycle replacement for insurance companies under the Wheelies brand; and bikes and cycling parts, accessories, and clothing through online under the Tredz brand. It operates approximately 460 retail stores; and 20 Cycle Republic stores. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps. It also offers maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers, as well as air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products. In addition, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; and tire repair services. Further, it sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com; and accessories, performance, and replacement parts through autoanything.com. As of December 05, 2017, it operated 5,480 stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico; 529 stores in Mexico; 14 stores in Brazil; and 26 Interamerican Motor Corporation branches. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

