Crocs (CROX) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Pivotal Research Analysts

Pivotal Research set a $25.00 price target on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

“We believe that Crocs brand strength accelerated from 2Q to 3Q.”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CROX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of CROX traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,702. Crocs has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,268.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,498,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

