Crown Crafts (CRWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 2,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,724. The company has a market cap of $51.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Nanci Freeman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,473.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,451 shares of company stock valued at $153,200. Insiders own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 231.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 668,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth about $898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 17.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the third quarter worth about $428,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

