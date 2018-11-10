Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CTRP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ctrip.Com International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

NASDAQ:CTRP opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Ctrip.Com International has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 56.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

