Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (CTRYY) and Portsmouth Square (PRSI) Head-To-Head Survey

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) and Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portsmouth Square has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR and Portsmouth Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Portsmouth Square 7.92% -5.95% 8.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR and Portsmouth Square’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR $33.58 billion 0.67 $3.86 billion N/A N/A Portsmouth Square $57.10 million 0.92 $3.64 million N/A N/A

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Portsmouth Square.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR and Portsmouth Square, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Portsmouth Square 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Portsmouth Square does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR beats Portsmouth Square on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it is involved in the provision of property related sales, construction, investment consulting, property management, and landscape design services; development of electronic hardware and biomass energy; and food sales activities. The company operates 2 five-star hotels and 2 four-star hotels; and 31 hotels with five-star rating standard and 4 hotels with four-star rating standard. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

Portsmouth Square Company Profile

Portsmouth Square, Inc., through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Portsmouth Square, Inc. is a subsidiary of Santa Fe Financial Corporation.

