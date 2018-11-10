CUSHING RENAISS/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (SZC)

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:SZC opened at $16.50 on Friday. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

